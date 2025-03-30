Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $2.44 Million in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 111,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCEP. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $86.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.33.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

