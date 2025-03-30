Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 7,628 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of EQT by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 100.8% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.11.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.68, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

