ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. 1,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,402. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.
About ENAGAS S A/ADR
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ENAGAS S A/ADR
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.