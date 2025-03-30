ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. 1,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,402. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

