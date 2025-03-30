Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 327222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Enel Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.11 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enel SpA will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

