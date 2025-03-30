Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.44 and last traded at C$5.43, with a volume of 399109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EFR

Energy Fuels Trading Down 6.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.73. The company has a market cap of C$747.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 19.23.

In other news, Director Bruce Douglas Hansen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.08 per share, with a total value of C$36,458.99. Also, Director James Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total value of C$78,500.00. Insiders sold 32,350 shares of company stock valued at $211,174 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado Energy Fuels holds three of Americas key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.