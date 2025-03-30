Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,202,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,180 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16,255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 11,044,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,242,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977,064 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,176,000 after purchasing an additional 291,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,941,000 after buying an additional 49,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Entegris by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,636,000 after buying an additional 500,581 shares during the period.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $88.74 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.72 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.88.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

