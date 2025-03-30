EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 2.0 %

JLL opened at $245.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $171.45 and a 52 week high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

