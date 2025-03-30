EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powerfleet in the fourth quarter worth about $7,361,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Powerfleet from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Powerfleet Stock Performance

AIOT opened at $5.59 on Friday. Powerfleet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that Powerfleet, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Powerfleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

