EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys New Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,690 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,109,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,693,000 after purchasing an additional 161,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,646,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 35,343 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 290,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after buying an additional 75,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ TRST opened at $30.50 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $580.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.03%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.