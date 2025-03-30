EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $220,000 in Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $873,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,367,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,430,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FSUN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Firstsun Capital Bancorp

In other Firstsun Capital Bancorp news, insider Mollie H. Carter acquired 1,025,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.06 per share, for a total transaction of $38,003,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 666,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,700,490. This trade represents a -285.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSUN opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Firstsun Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $45.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Firstsun Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Firstsun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Firstsun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

