EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,790 shares of the company's stock worth $305,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,640 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 621.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,388 shares of the company's stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 122,649 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 229,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 119,015 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $220,954.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 130,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,802.25. This trade represents a 14.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Boone sold 17,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $148,945.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,251.83. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 691,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,783 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PTON shares. JMP Securities restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Peloton Interactive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.69.

PTON opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.95. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

