EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Xerox by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 606,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 46,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,812,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,495 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,102,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 69,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after buying an additional 62,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 167,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.50.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of XRX opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.66%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

