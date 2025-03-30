EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of DexCom by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Down 2.5 %

DXCM opened at $67.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $141.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $2,287,209.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,183,401.02. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Robert W. Baird upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

