EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in Liquidia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 115,367 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Liquidia from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 23,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $275,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 401,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,673.90. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,259. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,245 shares of company stock worth $843,326. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.07.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 163.21% and a negative net margin of 765.38%. Analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

