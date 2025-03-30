EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,635 Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hippo by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hippo by 205.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 98,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hippo by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Hippo by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 56,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hippo by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 32,058 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hippo stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.58 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.83 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 37.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $77,876.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,881.76. This represents a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Stienstra sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $69,916.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,632.96. This trade represents a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,269 shares of company stock worth $2,129,560. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

