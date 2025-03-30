EntryPoint Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Cerus worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerus by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 97,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 55,983 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Cerus Trading Down 1.4 %

CERS stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $263.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cerus

In other Cerus news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 23,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $35,685.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,500. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 18,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $27,476.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 715,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,982.50. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,150 shares of company stock valued at $665,210 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading

