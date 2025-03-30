EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Wayfair by 577.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.81.

Shares of W stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,249 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $370,462.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,374.87. The trade was a 7.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,389,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 559,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,852.09. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,810,693. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

