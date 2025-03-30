Ethereum Classic Trading Down 6.1% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $16.67 or 0.00020153 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $56.24 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00007826 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82,739.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00011684 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00103458 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.54 or 0.00369282 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.73 or 0.00260734 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00038751 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,321,540 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
