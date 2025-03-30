Evmos Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Evmos has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

