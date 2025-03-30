Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Fair Isaac worth $118,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,834.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,828.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,990.76. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,088.15.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,801,401.22. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184 in the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

