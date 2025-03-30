FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the February 28th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FAT Brands Stock Down 3.8 %

FATBP traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,712. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.1719 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli’s, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe and Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

