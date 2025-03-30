Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDCF. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,427,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ FDCF traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.04. 6,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,284. Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.41.

About Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (FDCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies tied with disruptive technologies in communications services. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FDCF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

