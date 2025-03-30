Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.191 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 3.8% increase from Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FLDB opened at $50.40 on Friday. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $50.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48.
Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
