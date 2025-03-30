Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the February 28th total of 365,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fidus Investment Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 28.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FDUS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 275,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,734. The stock has a market cap of $697.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.39. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97.

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 71.37%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

