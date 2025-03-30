Financial Contrast: Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) vs. Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and Carter Bankshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burke & Herbert Financial Services $256.55 million 3.27 $35.71 million $2.40 23.32 Carter Bankshares $132.40 million 2.85 $24.52 million $1.06 15.40

Burke & Herbert Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares. Carter Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burke & Herbert Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

41.5% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Burke & Herbert Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burke & Herbert Financial Services 8.88% 15.15% 1.35% Carter Bankshares 10.09% 6.50% 0.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and Carter Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burke & Herbert Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Carter Bankshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Burke & Herbert Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.79%. Carter Bankshares has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.74%. Given Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Burke & Herbert Financial Services is more favorable than Carter Bankshares.

Summary

Burke & Herbert Financial Services beats Carter Bankshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes leasing of the real estate collateral or income generated from the sale of the collateral. The Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate segment focuses on the operations of the business that occupies the property and the value of the collateral. The Acquisition, Construction, and Development segment offers creditworthiness of the borrower, project completion within budget, sale after completion, and the value of the collateral. The Commercial and Industrial segment is involved in the operations of the business and the value of the collateral. The Single Family Residential (1-4 Units) segment provides loans for investment purpose carry risk associated with the continued creditworthiness of the borrower, the value of the collateral, and either the net operating income generated from the lease of the real estate collateral or income generated from the sale of the collateral. The Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other segment covers loans carry risk associated with the creditworthiness of the borrower and the value of the collateral. The company was founded on September 14, 2022 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

About Carter Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction, acquisition, commercial, and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll, and social security checks; online banking products, including online and mobile banking, online account opening, bill pay, e-statement, mobile deposit, digital wallet, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. Carter Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.