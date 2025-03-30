Financial Contrast: Park National (NYSE:PRK) & Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK)

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) and Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Park National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Park National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Park National alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Park National and Pacific Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National 0 2 0 0 2.00 Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Park National currently has a consensus price target of $181.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.15%. Given Park National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Park National is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bancorp.

This table compares Park National and Pacific Valley Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National $520.61 million 4.73 $151.42 million $9.31 16.38 Pacific Valley Bancorp $30.26 million 1.59 $4.42 million $0.90 10.78

Park National has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. Pacific Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Park National has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Park National and Pacific Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National 23.46% 12.31% 1.50% Pacific Valley Bancorp 14.62% N/A N/A

Summary

Park National beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park National

(Get Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; originates financing leases primarily for the purchase of commercial vehicles, operating/manufacturing equipment, and municipal vehicles/equipment; consumer loans, such as automobile loans; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing services; and ParkDirect, a personal banking application. Park National Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.