Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires Shares of 375 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON opened at $534.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $589.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.29. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.52 and a 52-week high of $715.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

