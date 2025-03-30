Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $243,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $39.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Dimensional International Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

