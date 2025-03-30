Financial Review: Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) & ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ)

Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Free Report) and ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Indoor Harvest and ZOOZ Power”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indoor Harvest N/A N/A -$3.26 million N/A N/A ZOOZ Power $1.04 million 19.48 -$11.76 million N/A N/A

Indoor Harvest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZOOZ Power.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indoor Harvest 0 0 0 0 0.00 ZOOZ Power 0 0 1 1 3.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Indoor Harvest and ZOOZ Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

ZOOZ Power has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 197.62%. Given ZOOZ Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZOOZ Power is more favorable than Indoor Harvest.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Indoor Harvest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Indoor Harvest and ZOOZ Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indoor Harvest N/A N/A N/A ZOOZ Power N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Indoor Harvest has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZOOZ Power has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZOOZ Power beats Indoor Harvest on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indoor Harvest

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on operating an integrated consolidation platform for hemp, other hemp-related products, CBD, and other plant-based companies. Indoor Harvest Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About ZOOZ Power

ZOOZ Power Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling energy store solutions for electric vehicles in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers ZOOZTER-100, a kinetic power booster based on flywheel technology designed to enable sustainable and cost-effective rollout of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in areas where the grid is power-limited. The company was formerly known as Chakratec Ltd. and changed its name to ZOOZ Power Ltd. in March 2021. ZOOZ Power Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

