First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 33.3% increase from First Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.30.

First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.15. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Stockmens Bank that provides banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska. It accepts various deposit products. The company also offers real estate loans, including one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural real estate loans, and home equity loans; and non-real estate loans, such as commercial business, agricultural business, and consumer loans.

