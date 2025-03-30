First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 72,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,046,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.61. The company had a trading volume of 585,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,370. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $94.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.