First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 150.8% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Get First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FJP traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.85. 24,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,597. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $45.39 and a 52-week high of $57.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.88.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.