Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Position Lessened by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2,490,200.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 547,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,295,000 after purchasing an additional 165,849 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.32.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $216.15 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.00 and a 200 day moving average of $207.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

