FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,861,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,582 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.49% of FMC worth $90,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 186.2% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FMC by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in FMC by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,980. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. FMC’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

