Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL) Short Interest Update

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Four Leaf Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. Four Leaf Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORL. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

