Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSA) Shares Bought by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 1.72% of Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLSA opened at $35.37 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72.

About Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF

The Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (FLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Saudi Arabia RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian equities, excluding small-caps. FLSA was launched on Oct 9, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

