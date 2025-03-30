Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSA) Shares Bought by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 1.72% of Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA FLSA opened at $35.37 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72.
About Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF
