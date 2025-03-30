FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Stock Position Decreased by Bullseye Investment Management LLC

Bullseye Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,607 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 107,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BATS FDEC opened at $43.26 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $45.95. The company has a market cap of $983.39 million, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

