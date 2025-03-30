FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.21.

FUBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $3.50 price objective on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Huber Research raised FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.40 target price on shares of FuboTV in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on FuboTV from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. FuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $991.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.02.

In other FuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $107,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 403,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $2,435,197.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,449,751 shares in the company, valued at $8,741,998.53. This trade represents a 21.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,861,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,721,411. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuboTV by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in FuboTV by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of FuboTV in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

