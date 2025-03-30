FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Update

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the February 28th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FUJIFILM Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 193,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,453. FUJIFILM has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

