Fund Evaluation Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $33,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16,685.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,884,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,158,000 after buying an additional 1,732,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 337.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,069,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $123,698,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 442.7% in the fourth quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 214,280 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.30.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3579 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

