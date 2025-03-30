Fund Evaluation Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,499 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.28. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $74.08 and a 1-year high of $85.08.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

