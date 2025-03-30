GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Stock Price Down 24.2% – Time to Sell?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 24.2% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.73 ($0.04). Approximately 51,750,059 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,477% from the average daily volume of 3,281,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).
GCM Resources Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.14. The stock has a market cap of £8.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.
GCM Resources Company Profile
GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GCM Resources
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.