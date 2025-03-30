General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Lifted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $592,321,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,914,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $250,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,973 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,397,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $394,060,000 after buying an additional 2,104,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,366,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of General Motors by 972.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,103,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,300,000 after buying an additional 1,906,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 1.2 %

GM opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. General Motors has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $61.24.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $73.00 price objective on General Motors in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

