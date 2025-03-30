Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) VP Sells $20,341.40 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) VP Daine Marc Weston sold 9,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $20,341.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,515.64. This represents a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GETY opened at $1.79 on Friday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $736.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Getty Images had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.50 million. Getty Images’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Getty Images by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 58,135 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Getty Images by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49,995 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Images by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Getty Images by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 466,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GETY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.45 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Getty Images from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

