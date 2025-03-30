Gigachad (GIGA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $149.37 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Gigachad token can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gigachad has a market capitalization of $149.37 million and $6.47 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gigachad has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gigachad

Gigachad’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.01589152 USD and is down -6.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $7,450,172.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gigachad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

