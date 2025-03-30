GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Insider Acquires A$214,784.61 in Stock

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQGGet Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain purchased 97,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.19 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$214,784.61 ($135,084.66).

Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 21st, Rajiv Jain bought 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.17 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$326,100.00 ($205,094.34).
  • On Wednesday, March 19th, Rajiv Jain purchased 106,449 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of A$223,542.90 ($140,593.02).
  • On Monday, March 17th, Rajiv Jain acquired 125,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.14 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$267,625.00 ($168,317.61).
  • On Thursday, March 13th, Rajiv Jain purchased 93,386 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.09 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$194,989.97 ($122,635.20).
  • On Monday, March 10th, Rajiv Jain bought 88,733 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$195,567.53 ($122,998.45).
  • On Thursday, March 6th, Rajiv Jain bought 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.23 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$334,650.00 ($210,471.70).
  • On Tuesday, March 4th, Rajiv Jain acquired 119,330 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.26 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$269,566.47 ($169,538.66).

GQG Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.

GQG Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.042 dividend. This is a positive change from GQG Partners’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. GQG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About GQG Partners

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

