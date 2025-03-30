Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stake Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 235,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $594.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.20 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP Christopher Gunsten purchased 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,873. This represents a 6.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

(Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.