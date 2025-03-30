Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,788,400 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the February 28th total of 1,259,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 894.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Shares of GPEAF remained flat at $3.65 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

