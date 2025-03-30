Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 21,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenland Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 28,824 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Greenland Technologies by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Greenland Technologies by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 27,035 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenland Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GTEC traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. Greenland Technologies has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.94.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.37. Greenland Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $19.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Greenland Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

