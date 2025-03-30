Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Insider Sells $112,000.00 in Stock

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) insider Brian Joseph Oreilly sold 8,000 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,620. The trade was a 7.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GLRE opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $469.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.40). Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 61,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Caz Investments LP lifted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

