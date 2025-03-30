Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Insider Sells $112,000.00 in Stock

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) insider Brian Joseph Oreilly sold 8,000 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,620. The trade was a 7.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
GLRE opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $469.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.40). Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
